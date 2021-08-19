Dan Lambert brings two former UFC Champions to AEW Dynamite 

Dan Lambert appeared on this week's AEW Dynamite, where he brought former UFC Champions Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski into the ring with him.

Similar to his first appearance on Dynamite last month, Lambert verbally berated AEW's fanbase this time around. He bemoaned how things have taken a turn for the worse, with the rich taking control over the poor. Furthermore, Lambert also took shots at the prevalent cancel culture, blaming the "millennials" for using it to their advantage when they get triggered.

Dan Lambert also name-dropped UFC owner Dan White, saying one phone call to his friend allowed him to bring Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski to AEW Dynamite. Lance Archer, who Lambert also called out in his promo, interrupted the rant by coming down to the ring.

But to Archer's utter surprise, he was attacked from behind by Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Since they had the numbers advantage over The Murderhawk Monster, Page and Sky found no difficulty in taking down the big man. Though Page and Sky didn't join Dan Lambert in the ring, the duo has seemingly aligned with him.

Lance Archer could get his revenge at AEW All Out 2021

Though it's not clear who Lance Archer will wrestle at All Out 2021, he could have a blockbuster match at the September 5th pay-per-view. A bout against Scorpio Sky or Ethan Page could be possible, as Archer will likely seek revenge on the two for their cheap attack.

That being said, the big money match for Lance Archer would be against either Junior dos Santos or Andrei Arlovski if AEW has plans to book them for the upcoming show.

Check out Rick Ucchino's take on how effectively AEW booked Britt Baker at last week's AEW Rampage. For more AEW content, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel.

Who do you think Lance Archer should face at AEW: All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier