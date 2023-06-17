"Dancing wrestling?" - Dutch Mantell aims hilarious dig at AEW on social media

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell has taken aim at AEW on social media with a hilarious dig at how some of their top talents perform.

One of the things that All Elite Wrestling stars like The Young Bucks, for example, have become known for over the years is how choreographed their matches look, which has certainly divided opinions when it comes to the fans.

While some fans believe their matches flow better, some believe it resembles a dance routine more than a wrestling match. This is why Dutch Mantell has taken a cheeky dig at AEW on social media today, where he has compared some of the company's wrestling to the "Lindy Bop."

"Perusing Twitter this morning ran across this. This is a dance called the Lindy Bop (100 years ago) but in watching it, there’s some moves that could be used by some @AEW talent. Hmmm..dancing wrestling???" tweeted @DirtyDMantell.

Dutch Mantell enjoyed working with AEW star CM Punk

One of All Elite Wrestling's most controversial stars in the "Straight Edge Superstar" CM Punk, who actually worked with Dutch Mantell during his brief run in TNA Wrestling between 2002 and 2004.

During a recent edition of his podcast "Story Time," Dutch Mantell admitted that the former two-time AEW World Champion was extremely easy to work with during his time in TNA, and that he always took his advice of managing to interpret things in his own way to make his character and stories better.

Mantell did make it clear that he only got the chance to work with Punk closely before his time in WWE, which, as fans know, changed him both as a performer and as a person, so perhaps the years of working for Vince McMahon might have made Punk harder to work with. But in the eyes of Dutch Mantell, working with the Straight Edge Superstar was a piece of cake.

Do you remember when CM Punk worked for TNA? Let us know in the comments section down below!

