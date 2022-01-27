AEW President Tony Khan announces the promotion's next big signing 

Danhausen made his much-awaited AEW debut on this week's episode of Dynamite, showing up during the night's main event. Tony Khan has now confirmed that he is all elite.

Orange Cassidy and Adam Cole headlined the show with their Unsanctioned Lights Out Match. The Panama City Playboy pulled out a steel chair from underneath the ring during one point in the clash. To the utter shock of everyone in attendance, Danhausen came out holding onto the other side of the chair.

The crowd, as expected, erupted upon seeing the debutant, who stared at a stunned Cole, which was enough to allow Cassidy to take advantage of the distraction and attack his opponent.

Following the show, All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan took to Twitter to confirm Danhausen's signing with the company. Check out Khan's tweet below:

"He has arrived! @DanhausenAD is ALL ELITE! #AEWDynamite #BeachBreak" tweeted Tony Khan

Despite having a stacked roster, AEW hasn't slowed down at all in terms of signing more talent. While many of the company's signings from 2021 have seemingly been lost in the shuffle, a creative performer like Danhausen could easily carve a unique place for himself.

Danhausen could feud with Adam Cole in AEW

Judging by how things went down on Dynamite, it looks like we could see a feud between Adam Cole and Danhausen soon. The Panama City Playboy must be seething with anger as he also lost the Lights Out match against Orange Cassidy, marking his first singles loss in the company.

Cole could soon challenge Danhausen to a match at an upcoming edition of Dynamite or Rampage, or for that matter, even at Revolution 2022.

Apart from that, the company's latest signee could also feud with MJF sometime down the line, as the two regularly fire shots at each other on Twitter.

