Popular free agent expresses desire to join AEW - Calls on CM Punk as reference 

AEW is the preferred destination for popular independent star Danhausen, although it would seem as though he has filled out the wrong application form. However, wrong form or not, it can be surmised that Danhausen does indeed want to become All Elite due to his preferred references.

He lists AEW stars Billy Gunn and CM Punk, as well as mentioning Tony Khan as the boss who "takes care of business."

It comes as no surprise that Danhausen has a genuine interest in AEW. He is one of many free agents who have found themselves consistently linked to Tony Khan's company. Danhausen regularly takes to social media to set up interactions with a variety of stars from the promotion and has routinely met with wrestlers like CM Punk and MJF at conventions.

What could Danhausen bring to AEW?

Danhausen is a character born of the absurdity of professional wrestling. While WWE has been the birthing ground for characters such as the Undertaker and Kane, taking influence from slasher villains, Danhausen himself is a parody of these characters, better compared to a demonic talk-show host.

As previously described, Danhausen has planted seeds for a variety of interactions with established names in AEW. He can be the annoying thorn in the side of the Gunn Club or even MJF, like the Hurricane to the Rock. Or he can emulate Darby Allin and Sting's relationship with his own mentorship under CM Punk.

Stars like Orange Cassidy have proved in AEW you can have a comedic gimmick that doesn't restrict you from breaking through to the main event. Danhausen could be the latest in that vein, bringing something truly different to the promotion.

