Danhausen makes a bold statement about his AEW future

Current AEW star Danhausen, who has been absent from TV for quite some time now, may have just given a hint of what his future in the company might be amid his potential return.

Danhausen has been one of the most entertaining AEW stars ever since the company's inception, having one of the most unique gimmicks. He wears face paint like Joker, and his wrestling style is also intended to be funny. However, fans have been missing him since March this year, as he is out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Kid Gorgeous may have given an update on his future via the "X" social media platform. A user accused him of taking up space and not being a good investment among several other AEW stars. Hausen clapped back at the criticism in his own way, writing:

"Yes fire Danhaussen he makes the company zero dollars! The person who wrote this is really smart and should definitely have a job writing."

Well, for fans' information, Danhausen is one of the top merchandise movers in the All Elite promotion right now. Furthermore, the critic also misspelled his name as "Danhaussen," to which Very Nice, Very Evil responded in a funny way while possibly giving an update on his future in the company:

"I will come back as a new character with a new spelling."

Update on the potential AEW return for Danhausen

Hausen last wrestled alongside Orange Cassidy on the AEW TV and has been out since then due to a torn pectoral muscle. Meanwhile, Kid Gorgeous has made it clear that he is still with the All Elite promotion and is set to return right after the recovery from the injury, as he responded to a fan asking if he will ever wrestle again:

"Yes, probably when I am no longer injured! Sorry Danhausen must’ve forgottento tell everyone."

However, only time will tell when fans will get to see Very Nice, Very Evil back on AEW TV and what Tony Khan has in store for him amid his potential return.

