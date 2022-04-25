Danhausen makes in-ring return at a non-AEW event

AEW star Danhausen has been on the shelf with an injury since Halloween night in 2021, suffering a broken leg at an NGW event in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Very Evil One made his in-ring return last night after six months.

Despite being sidelined from in-ring action, Hausen has made his presence felt in AEW since debuting on the "Beach Break" edition of Dynamite in January 2022. He has recently been involved in various matches and backstage segments, becoming a fan-favorite in the process.

The AEW star has now healed to the point where he can start getting physical in the ring again. Danhausen made his triumphant return to the squared circle at the Glory Pro Wrestling event "Live at the Pageant" on April 24th.

Hausen and his tag team partner Dan The Dad defeated the team of Davey Vega and Mat Fitchett. AEW stars Dante Martin, Ethan Page, and Minoru Suzuki also picked up victories in their respective matches during the show.

Is Danhausen ready for Hook?

Danhausen has been able to find ways to inflict pain on wrestlers in AEW since his debut without having to get physical. The Very Evil One has cursed everyone he's come into contact with on the roster, except one person: Hook.

On April 20, after Hook's first match on Dynamite, Hausen had enough of the Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil being immune to his curses. The former ROH star confronted Hook in the middle of the ring and delivered a strong message.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Danhausen will regain all of the powers. Danhausen will not be stopped. Danhausen will regain all of the powers. Danhausen will not be stopped. https://t.co/D2zfj3RZhz

Hausen noted that if Hook doesn't get cursed, the former will fight him instead. It's unclear when or where this match will take place at the time of writing. However, fans will eagerly wait for the two stars to square off.

