"Absorb his powers" - Danhausen on how he plans to overcome WWE legend's son

Danhausen recently complained about his powers not working on Hook, after the young star shrugged off his curses week after week.

The young prodigy has been dominating every opponent he steps into the ring with, paying homage to his father Taz in nearly every match. In the past few weeks, the very nice but very evil Danhausen has tried to inflict his so-called curse on Hook, which would leave him in misfortune.

During his interview with Simon Miller of WhatCulture, the AEW star initially reacted in confusion and anger when asked about his failed curse powers.

"I don't know, I can't tell. It seems like it works though. EXCEPT HOOK!"

He went on to say that he plans to absorb Hook's powers, which stem from his popularity according to him.

"It seems like he might be too powerful. Take him down a notch and absorb his powers. He's so popular. You have to absorb little bits of popularity from everyone. Danhausen has cursed The Young Bucks, Adam Cole, Jon Moxley, they are very popular wrestlers," he said. (H/T: Fightful)

While Hook seems unphased and slightly annoyed, Danhausen appears to be determined to curse the young star. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether the very nice, very evil wrestler succeeds or not.

Catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results via this link.

WCW legend, Disco Inferno, harshly criticized the Danhausen/Hook angle in AEW

During the most recent Keepin' It 100 episode, retired wrestler Disco Inferno questioned why anyone would want to see the conflict between the two. The veteran criticized the use of the "spell".

"Did you see that spot on Rampage where Hook was walking back the ramp and Danhausen tried to put a spell on him? And Hook no sold the spell. The people who watched the show were like ‘that was the greatest spot ever,’ and I’m like ‘oh my god, what are we doing here people?" Disco said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

While the angle is clearly not rooted in realism, fans seem to love the budding story between the two. Pairing Hook's serious demeanor with the playful personality of AEW's mascot could be a recipe for success. Only time will tell if the two feud or end up teaming up.

