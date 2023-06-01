Danhausen reacts after AEW officially announces CM Punk's return for Collision debut

Danhausen was thrilled to hear the news of CM Punk's highly anticipated return to AEW for the Collision debut.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Tony Khan made waves by confirming the long-anticipated return of CM Punk to All Elite Wrestling. Fans across the globe are buzzing with excitement as the Straight Edge Superstar is set to make his comeback on Saturday, June 17, during the premiere episode of AEW Collision, live from the iconic United Center in Chicago.

AEW star Danhausen took to Twitter to share his excitement. In a series of captivating pictures featuring himself alongside the Straight Edge Superstar, Danhausen expressed his delight at Punk's comeback.

While CM Punk and Danhausen never crossed paths on TV, their off-screen camaraderie has captivated the internet wrestling community. The enigmatic "Very Nice, Very Evil" sensation, Danhausen, made his AEW debut in January 2022, and his friendship with Punk became a topic of immense interest and speculation among fans.

This marks Punk's first appearance since the infamous brawl following last year's All Out pay-per-view. Tensions escalated after his controversial remarks at the post-show media scrum, leading to a backstage altercation with the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

AEW Collision promises an unforgettable night that will redefine wrestling. Stay tuned for this historic event in Chicago.

