"Argue with a wall" - WWE legend's son makes a bold claim about top AEW faction, Danhausen responds

AEW star Austin Gunn proclaimed that his team, The Gunn Club and The Acclaimed, are the most talked-about group in wrestling right now, which quickly sparked a reaction from Danhausen.

Austin and his brother Colten have been associated with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens over the past few months. The sons of Billy Gunn were added to the opening rap segment of Caster, with Billy wheeling the currently-injured Bowens. The Gunn brothers and Caster usually team up in trios action.

Taking to Twitter, Austin emphatically stated that his team and The Acclaimed are the most popular in the business today. He doesn't care about the detractors or the people who will say otherwise.

"The Acclaimed + The Gunn Club are the most popular faction in all of wrestling. If you disagree, argue with a wall," Austin tweeted.

Danhausen noticed Austin's tweet and commented by playfully sending him a greeting.

The younger Gunn then replied to Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil, instructing the latter to leave him alone.

Fans chimed in on the playful exchange between AEW stars Danhausen and Austin Gunn

After the Twitter banter between Gunn and Danhausen, people quickly shared their opinions about the exchange.

Some have said that Gunn has a choice: be cursed or be nice, while others only have funny thoughts.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Meanwhile, this user is a firm believer that the 31-year-old's current team with Taz's son HOOK, called HOOKHausen, is better than the Gunn Club and Acclaimed trio.

Earlier on AEW Dark, the Gunns and Caster defeated Dark Order's Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston Vance in trios action. This was a bounce-back win from their loss to Dynamite against CM Punk and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler).

Meanwhile, Mr. Very Nice, Very Evil's last match was from Double or Nothing Buy-In teaming up with HOOK. They beat the duo of Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling.

Even if it's a hilarious exchange, it will be interesting to see if that will turn into a storyline in AEW programming.

