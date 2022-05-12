"Too evil" - Danhausen responds to surprising throwback pictures of himself before his current persona

Danhausen is known for his dark but quirky appearance, as he ends up entertaining fans more than inspiring fear. The AEW star recently replied to a fan who posted a throwback picture of the former while he hadn't figured out his gimmick yet.

Since making his highly-anticipated AEW debut, Danhausen has been involved in mainly comical segments around AEW stars. In recent weeks, the 31-year-old has had multiple hilarious appearances alongside Hook, as he failed to "curse" the latter.

After a fan posted some pictures of The Evil One's original face paint, he reacted with a two-word tweet:

"Too evil." - the star responded.

The original concept for the star's character that would bring joy to many fans is notably quite unsettling. However, if he ever needed a heel turn, taking up his old face paint could be a very valid option.

Matt Cardona jokingly compared Danhausen's AEW Dynamite match against Tony Nese to an all-time classic

Leading up to Danhausen's first-ever singles match in AEW, former WWE/IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona took a light-hearted jab at the match. He compared it to the Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior bout in the 1990s.

"I’m torn. This is like Hogan vs. Warrior for me." - Cardona tweeted.

Unfortunately for the Very Nice, Very Evil star, he lost his debut match in around just under five minutes. However, he will team up with Hook to take on Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see if the Danhausen & Hook can overcome their adversaries on May 29.

