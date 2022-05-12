×
Create
Notifications

"Too evil" - Danhausen responds to surprising throwback pictures of himself before his current persona

The AEW star during his entrance at Dynamite last night
The AEW star during his entrance at Dynamite last night
Faden Cloete
Faden Cloete
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 12, 2022 07:02 PM IST
News

Danhausen is known for his dark but quirky appearance, as he ends up entertaining fans more than inspiring fear. The AEW star recently replied to a fan who posted a throwback picture of the former while he hadn't figured out his gimmick yet.

Since making his highly-anticipated AEW debut, Danhausen has been involved in mainly comical segments around AEW stars. In recent weeks, the 31-year-old has had multiple hilarious appearances alongside Hook, as he failed to "curse" the latter.

After a fan posted some pictures of The Evil One's original face paint, he reacted with a two-word tweet:

"Too evil." - the star responded.
Too evil. twitter.com/broommega/stat…

The original concept for the star's character that would bring joy to many fans is notably quite unsettling. However, if he ever needed a heel turn, taking up his old face paint could be a very valid option.

Need to catch up on the latest AEW Dynamite results? Check them out via this link.

Matt Cardona jokingly compared Danhausen's AEW Dynamite match against Tony Nese to an all-time classic

Leading up to Danhausen's first-ever singles match in AEW, former WWE/IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona took a light-hearted jab at the match. He compared it to the Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior bout in the 1990s.

"I’m torn. This is like Hogan vs. Warrior for me." - Cardona tweeted.
I’m torn. This is like Hogan vs. Warrior for me. twitter.com/tonykhan/statu…

Unfortunately for the Very Nice, Very Evil star, he lost his debut match in around just under five minutes. However, he will team up with Hook to take on Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

It will be interesting to see if the Danhausen & Hook can overcome their adversaries on May 29.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on The Very Evil One's AEW debut? Sound off in the comments below.

Got pro wrestling running through your veins? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter right here.

Edited by Pratik Singh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी