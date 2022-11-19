Danhausen's heel turn seemingly referenced on AEW Rampage in creepy vignette

Danhausen is one of the most popular stars in AEW. Since his debut, the wrestling world has been behind him. On Rampage, tonight, the Very Nice guy teased a potential heel turn with a cryptic video package.

Ever since Kid Gorgeous made his debut in AEW, he has tried to align himself with multiple stars. He had an interesting run alongside Hook and has also built a good relationship with Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends.

During a backstage segment on AEW Rampage, the Factory and The Best Friends were interviewed by Rene Paquette. Orange Cassidy's faction challenged QT Marshall and his team to a five vs. five match. QT then mentioned that they do not have enough members, and Trent asked them to watch a video on the television screen while The Best Friends and Paquette left.

The vignette featured Danhausen. Usually, on AEW, the Very Nice guy is happy, often smiling, and overall has a jovial personality. But this vignette showed a rather different side to Hausen.

For several weeks on Twitter, Danhausen has been teasing a potential heel turn, and it looks like it is indeed happening.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD I can feel it all around me. I can feel it all around me. https://t.co/S2rXhgAhrP

Tomorrow at Full Gear, the ten-man match will take place, and the face-painted lunatic will be returning to action for the first time on AEW television since AEW Rampage Grandslam.

Do you think the nice guy will turn heel? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes