Danhausen shares photo with top AEW faction, former IMPACT star responds   

AEW star Danhausen recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself alongside Jade Cargill's stable. Kiera Hogan also retweeted the picture.

Jade Cargill has been on a dominant run so far in AEW, racking up a 30-0 streak. In recent weeks, the TBS Women's Champion has started gathering people for her stable, dubbing it 'The Baddies'. The stable currently has Kiera Hogan and Red Velvet as its members.

Danhausen's tweet featured a photo of him posing with the three members of The Baddies. Kiera Hogan also responded to the picture promptly.

"Definitely invited to the section periodt 🔥🔥"

So far, The Baddies have had only one match, which they have won as they dominated Skye Blue, Willow Nightingale, and Trish Adora. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what is next for the TBS Champion and her team.

AEW star Danhausen also responded to a throwback picture of himself recently

While Danhausen is known to be a spooky character, his appearances are also comical in nature. Before his gimmick gained the form it currently has, the former indie sensation apparently had other designs on his mind.

While Danhausen made his debut earlier this year, his appearances generally saw him perform comical actions. It was only recently that he had his first match, which he also lost in a rather funny manner against Tony Nese. Apart from that, he has also teamed up with Hook this week.

When a fan tweeted an earlier concept of his makeup, Danhausen shared the picture with a short response.

"Too evil," the star responded.

Danhausen's recent alliance with Hook may open up some very interesting storylines for both the young stars. Only time will tell where the duo will go from this point on.

Have you liked Danhausen's run in AEW so far? Sound off in the comments below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande