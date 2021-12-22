Indie star Danhausen spotted with top AEW star

Danhausen is one of the most recent free agents and has been out of action due to an injury. The wrestler was recently spotted with AEW star Ethan Page and a few other stars.

While Danhausen has been seen with several other performers recently, he seems to be spending a lot of time with AEW swrestlers. Since he's not able to sign with any promotion yet, this is a sign that he's leaning towards All Elite Wrestling.

Danhausen has also made appearances with MJF and Orange Cassidy on two separate occasions. There's been a large fan outpouring to get him signed with AEW.

During his last update on the injury, he stated that he hopes to return to wrestling sometime in February 2022, or at least during the first quarter. Regardless, fans hope that the very evil and very nice Danhausen will make his in-ring return soon.

Is there room in AEW for more wrestlers, like Danhausen?

Ask a few fans and they'll tell you that AEW has too many wrestlers, especially "ex-WWE" wrestlers. On the other hand, others want them to sign everybody under the sun.

On a realistic note, the roster is too stacked for one and a half shows every week. A brand split would be the last thing AEW needs to do, but having two full shows a week could flesh out the roster.

Currently, there are quite a few performers being lost in the AEW shuffle. Wrestlers like Brian Cage and Jay Lethal, the latter who signed only a short while ago. If AEW wants to remain the place wrestlers and fans alike flock to, they need to space out their program some more.

