"Sorry" - Top AEW star reacts to Adam Cole's dominant Rampage win

Adam Cole continued his quest for AEW gold on Rampage as he looked to bounce back from his Lights Out match loss to Orange Cassidy at Beach Break.

The former NXT Champion did just that as he defeated Evil Uno in under two and a half minutes. Popular AEW newcomer Danhausen was quick to react to Cole's dominant win, apologizing to Uno for the "curse" he applied on Cole during his debut.

He made a random cameo during Cole vs Cassidy, coming from underneath the ring before making a quick exit.

His alliance with Cassidy continued this week as he was ringside for Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta but provided no further luck as Mox defeated Yuta.

Adam Cole would cut a promo following his quick win, namechecking all of his fallen foes and declaring his desire to pursue the world title.

Adam Cole is #2 ranked in AEW

Adam Cole's win continued his undefeated streak in AEW, as his loss to Orange Cassidy was unsanctioned.

The former Bullet Club member sits second only behind world title challenger Lance Archer in the rankings, leaving him in pole position to challenge either Sammy Guevara or Hangman Page if he can continue his form.

Having declared his intentions for the world title, it makes sense for Cole to keep his eyes on the upcoming Texas Deathmatch between Page and Archer next week on Dynamite.

Should Cole go on to challenge Hangman, it would serve to complete a trilogy tied at 1-1 from their previous work on the independent circuit.

Meanwhile, if Archer were to upset the champion next week, it would set the stage for the first-time collision between himself and Cole.

The leader of the Undisputed Era appears to have backed Page to continue his reign, as he took inspiration from Bryan Danielson's own pursuit by cherry-picking the Dark Order member as a statement of intent.

