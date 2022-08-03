Danhausen teases teaming with former WWE superstars for the AEW Trios Championship tournament

AEW star Danhausen might have an ace up his sleeve when it comes to the upcoming Trios Championship tournament, as he wants to team up with the current ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions FTR.

The new championships were unveiled in the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite, where a tournament that will culminate at All Out on September 4th was also announced.

While no teams have been officially announced, the 31-year old was asked on social media who he will be teaming with. The Very Evil one gave a very confident answer.

"Undefeated" said @DanhausenAD.

The former ROH star posted a picture of himself and FTR at the "Blood and Guts" edition of Dynamite, where they teamed up to defeat Max Caster and The Gunn Club.

Technically, FTRhausen (a name still in progress) are undefeated, however, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have got a lot on their plates at the moment being the tag team champions of three separate companies.

But could this unlikely trio compete in the upcoming tournament? Only time will tell!

Danhausen could reunite with a recent ally in the new FTW Champion

When the Very Evil one came face-to-face with The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil HOOK, many fans were confused and intrigued at the same time, wondering what this could all lead to.

After trying to get HOOK to speak, and also challenging him to a match that was quickly brushed off by Taz's son, Hookhausen was born after the two stars joined forces to take on Tony Nese and Mark Sterling at Double or Nothing 2022.

Both members of Hookhausen challenged for the FTW Championship at the "Fight for the Fallen" edition of Dynamite, with HOOK being crowned the new champion after defeating Ricky Starks.

Given the fact that Starks was attacked by Powerhouse Hobbs after the match, will Hook, Danhausen and Ricky Starks team up for the Trios tournament? Let us know if you think this is a good idea in the comments section down below!

