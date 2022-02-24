Danhausen wants Hollywood legend to become "All Elitehausen"

Danhausen is yet to be cleared for in-ring competition but continues to amass his following. The AEW star has become a force to be reckoned with soon after he made his debut on Dynamite.

The star is known for his crazy antics and roping fellow wrestlers into wacky online stories. He's now taken this to another level by calling on Hollywood legend Jeff Goldblum to join AEW. The star took to Twitter to share his latest crazy idea.

Danhausen @DanhausenAD Danhausen would like to make Jeff Goldblum All Elitehausen Danhausen would like to make Jeff Goldblum All Elitehausen https://t.co/08kl622ZEt

Goldblum is an actor known mainly for his 80s and 90s movies, such as Jurassic Park and The Fly. The Hollywood star has most recently become known for his quirky interviews and television ads.

Many actors have made cameo appearances in wrestling promotions since the 80s, so Goldblum won't be in uncharted territory. At this stage, it's unclear if the actor will respond to the AEW star, but he could be a good fit in All Elite Wrestling.

"The number one professional wrestling television show" - Danhausen reveals reason for joining AEW

While speaking on AEW Control Centre, the star offered fans some insight on why he joined AEW.

“So, you might be wondering who is Danhausen, and why is he at All Elite Wrestling? I will tell you. Danhausen: very nice, very evil, very famous, and now, very Elite. And we come here to be on television. The number one professional wrestling television show in the universe. So, become super famous, super rich. He has decided to make this his home." (H/T Ringside News)

Fans petitioned AEW for the very evil, very nice star to be signed by the promotion. Hopefully for all the fanhausens, the star gets medically cleared soon so he can get back to in ring competition.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh