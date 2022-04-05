Daniel Garcia to challenge for major championship outside of AEW

Rising AEW star Daniel Garcia has already had a bright year thus far, which could potentially get even better. It has been announced that he will challenge former ROH World Champion Bandido for the PWG Championship on May 1, 2022.

The Californian promotion has been one of the premier independent companies in the world since its inception. Its top prize has a lineage of some of the brightest stars in the industry today, including AJ Styles, Kevin Owens and Bryan Danielson.

PWG's next event, titled "Delivering the Goods," will be main evented by Garcia challenging the longest reigning PWG Champion in the company's history, Bandido, for the gold.

Garcia is not the only AEW star to feature on the show. Newly signed ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta will compete against luchador, Aramis, while Top Flight will make their PWG debut against Aussie Open.

Daniel Garcia won PWG's Battle of Los Angeles 2022

One of the most prestigious tournaments in American wrestling is PWG's "Battle of Los Angeles" which usually takes place every year.

The tournament has been won by many top stars in the business, including current WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and current AEW star Adam Cole.

In January 2022, Daniel Garcia added his name to that illustrious list by winning the tournament by defeating four of the best wrestlers on the American wrestling circuit today.

In the qualifying round, Garcia defeated his long-time friend Kevin Blackwood before defeating former TNA X Division Champion Alex Shelley in the quarter-finals.

Garcia advanced to the semi-finals, where he defeated current AAA Latin American Champion Black Taurus before besting "Speedball" Mike Bailey in the final to win the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles.

Do you think Garcia will become the new PWG Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

