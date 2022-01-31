"Like LeBron James" – AEW star Daniel Garcia reacts after winning the PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2022 Tournament

AEW star Daniel Garcia has won the prestigious PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament. In the aftermath of winning the tournament, Garcia took to Twitter to react to his emphatic achievement.

In the final of the PWG Bola 2022, Garcia defeated Speedball Mike Bailey. Red Death added yet another prestigious accolade to his list of accomplishments.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia flaunted his historic win, claiming that he has been successful everywhere, similar to NBA icon LeBron James:

Over the past few months, Garcia has been on the rise in AEW. In October 2021, Garcia initially suggested that he was All Elite while appearing on Evil Uno's vlog. Shortly afterward, Tony Khan himself confirmed the signing of Garcia.

Not only has Garcia been one of the most impressive prospects in AEW, but the 23-year-old has also been killing it on the Independent Circuit. His iconic BOLA win in PWG suggests the same.

On course to the PWG BOLA 2022 final, Garcia defeated Kevin Blackwood and Alex Shelley. Red Death also beat Black Taurus in the semi-final before going on to capture the trophy with a win over Bailey.

Daniel Garcia is currently feuding with Eddie Kingston and The Inner Circle in AEW

For weeks, Daniel Garcia has been feuding with Eddie Kingston and members of The Inner Circle, including Chris Jericho. In a previous episode of AEW Rampage, Garcia teamed up with his usual allies 2point0 and The Acclaimed to beat Eddie Kingston, The Lucha Bros, and Santana & Ortiz in a 10-man tag team match.

At AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash, Garcia and 2point0 picked up one of their biggest wins as they defeated Kingston and Santana & Ortiz in a six-man tag match.

Garcia then shifted his focus toward the reigning undisputed TNT Champion Sammy Guevara. At AEW Battle Of The Belts, Red Death challenged The Spanish God for his interim TNT title.

However, on a later episode of AEW Dynamite, Garcia failed to capture the interim TNT Championship from Guevara in a singles match.

