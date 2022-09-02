"You’ve heard Triple H say it" - Popular AEW star on differences between pro wrestling and sports entertainment

AEW star Daniel Garcia recently referenced Triple H's perception to differentiate between pro wrestling and sports entertainment.

The Game took over as Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and head of creative in WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement. Since taking the reins, he has drastically altered the company's programming and brought back many released superstars from NXT. He also seems to be molding WWE's new era with a different mindset.

In a recent interaction with Chris Mueller of Bleacher Report, AEW's Daniel Garcia referenced Triple H's appearance on Logan Paul's podcast, where The Game talked about taking WWE to a bigger scale. He also cited the differences in being a pro wrestler and a sports entertainer:

“I do think that pro wrestling and sports entertainment are different things,” Garcia said. “I know you’ve heard people even say it on podcasts. You’ve heard Triple H say it on Logan Paul’s podcast that there’s a difference between a sports entertainer and a pro wrestler. And I think I’d be lying if I said there wasn’t any difference."

Garcia pointed to one of the main differences being that in sports entertainment, something that goes awry is difficult to get back on track:

“Pro Wrestling itself is very different than sports entertainment. I think sports entertainment, if not done perfectly, holds pro wrestling back severely; I think sports entertainment, when it’s great, is amazing. But when it’s bad, it’s bad. It holds pro-wrestling back a lot. It can if it’s not done correctly.” [H/T Wrestle Zone]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Daniel Garcia left conflicted after he saves Bryan Danielson from Jericho's potential assault with the chair, resulting in a brutal knee to the face of the leader of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! Daniel Garcia left conflicted after he saves Bryan Danielson from Jericho's potential assault with the chair, resulting in a brutal knee to the face of the leader of the #JerichoAppreciationSociety! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/6NHHOKS3Je

The AEW star is currently in conflict with his mentor Chris Jericho. Last week on Dynamite, Garcia prevented The Wizard from assaulting Bryan Danielson with a chair, muddying the loyalties of the 23-year-old star.

Triple H is seemingly fine with the usage of 'wrestlers' in WWE

A few weeks ago on RAW, Drew McIntyre called himself and fellow WWE Superstar Kevin Owens 'wrestlers'. This was a rare contradiction of a years-old edict for the company's talent to refer to themselves as 'superstars'.

In a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, The Scottish Warrior talked about the reaction he received from Triple H on the segment:

“Hunter’s thing is just speak from your heart, speak from your gut, especially the more experienced talents. Stay within the lines of what you’re trying to achieve but speak your truth. I think we’re seeing a lot of superstars do that right now. Drew McIntyre, Drew Galloway the real person, is a very passionate, sometimes angry individual, but I love this industry, so everything I say does come from the heart.”

Check out the entire interaction below:

Drew McIntyre is set to face Roman Reigns at the Clash at the Castle premium live event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The event will take place on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales. Additionally, NXT Worlds Collid and AEW All Out will coincide on September 4th.

What do you think of Triple H's decision to have the WWE events collide with AEW? Sound off in the comments section below.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell