"Slapped him in his stupid annoying face" – AEW star sends bold message to new interim TNT Champion Sammy Guevara

Daniel Garcia sent a message to Sammy Guevara in the aftermath of AEW Battle Of The Belts.

Taking to Twitter, Garcia pointed out how he got in Sammy Guevara's face. The rising AEW star also threatened the newly crowned interim TNT Champion, claiming the next time he'd rip his tongue out.

At Battle Of The Belts, Guevara became the new interim TNT Champion by beating Dustin Rhodes. Shortly after his match, Guevara was confronted by Garcia.

Garcia and Guevara immediately engaged in a wild brawl and had to be separated by referees and officials. In response to the things that unfolded at Battle Of The Belts, Red Death sent the following message:

Daniel Garcia has been on the rise in AEW for months now. He started on quite a strong note, sharing the ring with Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, CM Punk, and other top names in AEW.

Garcia is currently feuding with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz. Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho also got involved in the ongoing storyline after Garcia and 2point0 targeted the leader of The Inner Circle for weeks.

Garcia now has his sights set on another member of The Inner Circle. The 23-year-old will challenge Sammy Guevara for his interim TNT Championship on the upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite.

Sammy Guevara dramatically won the interim TNT Championship at Battle Of The Belts

At Battle Of The Belts, Sammy Guevara was originally scheduled to challenge Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Spanish God lost the title to Rhodes a few weeks ago as the former became a three-time champion.

Cody, however, was forced to withdraw from the Battle Of The Belts after testing positive for COVID-19. AEW decided to create an interim TNT Title, with Cody's brother Dustin Rhodes competing to win the title.

After an incredible back-and-forth match, Sammy Guevara won the title after a sunset flip pinfall over Rhodes.

