Daniel Garcia sends a warning to indie star ahead of AEW Dark Elevation

Daniel Garcia has sent out a warning to Tylor Sullivan ahead of their match on AEW Dark Elevation. Taking to Twitter, AEW announced a handful of matches for the show, including a match featuring the red hot Garcia.

Quoting AEW's tweet, Daniel Garcia warned Sullivan, stating that it's a bad day to be him. This hints that things might take an ugly turn for the indie star when he steps into the ring with Garcia on Dark Elevation:

"It's a bad day to be Tylor Sullivan," Garcia wrote.

It’s a bad day to be Tylor Sullivan. https://t.co/0GDj4KFmVT — DANIEL GARCIA (@GarciaWrestling) August 29, 2021

As seen above, AEW announced a host of matches for Dark Elevation. Ashley D'Amboise will be in action against Emi Sakura. Meanwhile, Brian Cage will face Anthony Bowens and Thunder Rosa will also be in action against Laynie Luck.

Daniel Garcia's momentum has been red hot in All Elite Wrestling over the past few weeks

Despite failing to beat Jon Moxley at AEW Rampage: The First Dance, Daniel Garcia has been in the spotlight of late. He get to headline the second edition of Rampage, which featured CM Punk's return to professional wrestling. He has also been in action against Moxley's allies Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin.

The trio of Daniel Garcia and 2.0 teamed up to face Moxley, Kingston and Allin, with Sting in their corner. While Garcia has been unable to secure a victory in either of these outings, AEW appears to have faith in the up-and-coming superstar.

The promotion has taken it slow in regards to building up their rising stars. The same can be said about Garcia, who is gradually becoming more prominent. A handful of victories on AEW Dark Elevation will help Garcia improve his record and further build his confidence.

Garcia will also be in action against former TNT Champion Darby Allin on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage.

Catch Alberto Del Rio in conversation with Sportskeeda fans talking about CM Punk! Click right here!

Edited by Jack Cunningham