Daniel Garcia wants to face ECW legend's son in AEW

Daniel Garcia has enjoyed a breakthrough year 2021, and his monumental rise has continued in AEW. From being an indie darling to facing the likes of Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and CM Punk in AEW, Red Death has rapidly risen to prominence. While Garcia has faced several top stars, his dream bout is a match with Hook, the son of ECW legend Taz.

The All Elite Wrestling on TNT Twitter account recently asked fans and wrestlers alike to name a dream match we haven't seen in AEW yet. Daniel Garcia answered by naming a showdown between Hook and Red Death himself.

Hook has been part of Team Taz for a few months now. But aside from interfering in matches, he has officially competed in AEW yet.

That being said, Hook has developed a sizable fan following, as many viewers want to see more of him in AEW. Facing a great worker like Daniel Garcia in his first match would surely help him ease into the in-ring aspect of the wrestling business. Plus, as a renowned star in his own right, Garcia could help establish Hook as a legitimate competitor.

Daniel Garcia is one of the brightest young talents in AEW

As stated above, Daniel Garcia has already wrestled three of the biggest babyfaces in AEW in singles competition. His match against CM Punk once again showcased his impressive in-ring skills, though he's only 23 years old. Garcia's ongoing run in the spotlight shows that Tony Khan sees a lot of potential in him.

Even outside of AEW, Garcia is on an incredible stretch, as he has faced Christopher Daniels, Davey Richards, Minoru Suzuki and Alex Shelley in recent weeks. Red Death is one of the most buzzworthy stars on the independent circuit, and he's starting to break out in AEW. Clearly, he has a bright future from here on out.

