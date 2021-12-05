Dante Martin names two former WWE stars as his biggest influences backstage in AEW

AEW star Dante Martin was recently a guest on One on One with Jon Alba. Martin has impressed since making his debut alongside his brother Darius Martin, who is currently out with an injury. The up-and-coming youngster continues to impress as a singles star.

While speaking to Jon Alba, Darius Martin opened up about how Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn, both WWE and WCW veterans, have helped him. Martin praised them as "two of the greatest minds in pro wrestling" and added that he regularly watches footage of both men:

"Two of the biggest names to me that are super influential backstage to me are Dean Malenko and Jerry Lynn. They’re just two of the greatest minds and nicest people you’ll ever meet. Super helpful. I watch a lot of Jerry, but Dean is the one I watch almost religiously... I hope it comes across like this, but the intensity, almost like the ‘I don’t care attitude.’ Just going to the ring, ‘I gotta do me, the other guy can bring it, but I gotta bring it more attitude. I get a lot of that from Malenko," admitted Martin.

AEW star Dante Martin on wrestling on national TV at such a young age

For someone so young, Dante Martin already has a lot of experience wrestling on national television and has fans from all around the world. The 20-year old AEW star also discussed his experience adapting to wrestling in front of a national audience.

He said that it was definitely difficult for him at first but he slowly got used to it, and thanked everyone in the back for helping him adjust:

"It was extremely difficult at first, coming out the first couple of times. When it started, we were in the pandemic era. So it was just like, more so our peers out there in the crowd. But it started building and things started loosening up, it started to build more pressure. The confidence is just so important when you’re in this line of work to be about to go out in front of thousands of people and do your art, and being able to go out there and have that confidence is 100% because of AEW and the amazing people we have in the back," revealed Dante. H/T: WrestleZone

Also Read Article Continues below

Dante Martin recently joined Team Taz. We don't yet know where this storyline is going, whether it's Martin and Lio Rush trying to break Team Taz from the inside or whether Taz has actually convinced the young AEW star to join his ranks.

Edited by Arjun