Darby Allin on how AEW has boosted his confidence

Darby Allin has enjoyed quite the rise to wrestling superstardom since joining AEW in 2019. While Allin was a name on the independents before signing with the company, the face of TNT has certainly come into his own over the last two years.

Last Wednesday, on the AEW Dynamite special "Winter is Coming" Allin stood face to face with "The Icon" Sting. An image that wrestling fans have been hoping to see for many months now, and he didn't feel at all out of place. Allin's confidence was showing and Sting gave the TNT Champion a rub that only rose his stock value within the company.

Darby Allin says AEW can be credited to his boost of confidence

Recently, the AEW TNT Champion joined Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio with hosts Ryan McKinnell and Mark Henry to discuss a variety of topics.

Henry touched upon the fact that he's seen Allin grow from a confidence standpoint during his time with AEW and Allin would agree with that, saying...

"Yeah, to a degree cause when I was starting up on the independents, everybody told me that I wasn't really going to amount to s*** so I started believing them in a way, and I started like doubting myself and being okay with the bare minimum. But then once I came to AEW, and I was able to spread my creative mind all over its landscape. I didn't stop and all sudden before I knew it, I was able to do whatever like promos, or in ring stuff the way I wanted to. And that's when the confidence started like boosting and then fast forward now we're here. After Full Gear I'm TNT champion and I'm ready to show people that no one should have f****** doubted me in the first place. I'm ready to show people that this is where I like belong, period. So yeah I feel very confident going forth."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Sportskeeda for the transcription.