Darby Allin on his AEW rivalry with Cody Rhodes

The defining moment of Darby Allin's wrestling career so far came at AEW Full Gear when he defeated Cody Rhodes to become the new AEW TNT Champion. A story that started at Fyter Fest in 2019 was interwoven into the stories the company told from then until now.

The rivalry between Rhodes and Allin is a perfect example of the company's slow burn in creating new stars. With the company creating homegrown stars like Allin, Dr. Britt Baker DMD, and Sammy Guevara,the future is very bright.

Heartbreaking for me, but a special night for @DarbyAllin - the rookies aren’t rookies anymore. They are stars.



You can be a loner, but now you’re a leader.



Thank you @AEW and the fans here tonight and watching on PPV. It was an honor to be your champion. pic.twitter.com/AEhAEEzW2n — Cody (@CodyRhodes) November 8, 2020

Darby Allin defeating Cody Rhodes at AEW Full Gear was a huge moment

Recently, the AEW TNT Champion joined Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio with hosts Ryan McKinnell and Mark Henry to discuss a variety of topics.

When Allin was asked about what his rivalry with Rhodes has meant to him, the TNT Champ had high praise for the AEW EVP.

"It literally meant everything, everything was riding on AEW when I said I wanted to be here. I meant every word, it wasn't like hey I want to be here just to get leverage to try to go somewhere else like it was AEW or die. That's how I felt. And then he's the guy to get me into the company Cody, essentially. So, and then he asked me hey, you and me Fyter Fest, my debut. And then, so like, dude, right away, I think he saw that I was AEW or die. So I was ready to, and then this year fast forward to our fourth match I take away this TNT championship from him. And now, man I'm off run and I'm ready to f****** take off and I'm ready to do anything to make this championship seemed like the biggest thing in that company."

When I take the ball yer never getting it back. pic.twitter.com/iYnIWkw1S5 — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) November 8, 2020

