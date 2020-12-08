Darby Allin on AEW's long-term storytelling

AEW promised a lot of things when they launched their company in 2019. One of those things was the fact that the company would do long-term storytelling, a move that would pay off for the viewers who tune in every week and look for all the small details and easter eggs that AEW puts into their shows.

A perfect example of that being last Wednesday on Dynamite when Kenny Omega entered the same vehicle he did after losing the tag team titles with "Hangman" Adam Page at AEW All Out. It's something that might have gone over a lot of people's heads but for the people paying attention, it's a rewarding experience.

Throughout the last six months of the year, current AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin has been telling a long-term story with Team Taz that has created excellent television for Dynamite in 2020.

Darby Allin loves his ongoing storyline in AEW with Team Taz

Recently, the AEW TNT Champion joined Sirius XM's Busted Open Radio with hosts Ryan McKinnell and Mark Henry to discuss a variety of topics.

When Allin's feud with Team Taz was brought up, it was clear from his response that he's a big fan of how it's gone so far:

"Well, the way I look at it is for the last past year. Me and Tony Khan, were able to collaborate and book a feud with Team Taz that's lasted six months, and actually kept people interested in it. Because there's nobody that I hear of, can you just let this damn feud end by now everybody's excited for the next part. And then you also take the booking of me and Cody's past, and then you intertwine it in that. And that's, that's my thing with wrestling is storytelling. That's all I've ever wanted to do that wasn't getting from the Indies was long term storytelling and to have that challenge on weekly television to keep people interested when there's a million things going on. That's my favorite part."

