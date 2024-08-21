Darby Allin allegedly has a “vendetta” against The Elite for bringing controversial star to AEW

Darby Allin spoke about his "vendetta" against The Elite for their role in bringing a controversial star to AEW. The latter is none other than Jack Perry.

Darby Allin secured a TNT Title match against Perry for AEW All In 2024 after threatening to light the latter on fire during The Elite's Blood and Guts bout against Team AEW earlier this year. The Scapegoat later attacked the 31-year-old star on Dynamite and challenged the latter to face him at Wembley Stadium in a Coffin Match.

During an exclusive interview with Inside The Ropes days ahead of All In, Darby Allin spoke about his storyline animosity for The Elite, firing off at members of the heel stable for signing wrestlers like Jack Perry to AEW around the time of its foundation. He felt that despite the latter having supposedly not put in enough work in his view, talent such as the former TNT Champion himself had been unsure about their odds of being recruited by the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"That’s why I have such a vendetta against The Elite. I have such a vendetta because I didn’t even think I was going to be able to make it to AEW when it was first starting and I saw guys like Jack Perry just walk right in the door not really having to work that hard for it. I was like, man!"

Allin also offered a glimpse into his mindset for his performances, revealing that he supposedly treats all of his appearances as if they were his debut, and suggesting that he can always be expected to put in his best effort in his work.

"So that’s why that night, and honestly every single night, I act like it’s my debut. I act like it’s the first time I walked through that curtain at Fyter Fest, because I don’t take any for granted. You’re never gonna see Darby Allin phone it in, it’s impossible. I do not have it in my DNA to phone it in. I can’t, even if I tried, I can’t do it." [H/T - Inside The Ropes]

Darby Allin reflected on AEW debut match against Cody Rhodes

Darby Allin is currently one of AEW's top homegrown stars. The Washington native made his debut in the promotion at Fyter Fest 2019, wrestling reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes to a time-limit draw. Speaking with Inside The Ropes, Allin shed light on his bout against The American Nightmare.

The former AEW World Tag Team Champion shared his thoughts on the 2019 independent scene and spoke about not being pushed in a meaningful way beyond a mid-card level. Allin disclosed that it was supposedly Rhodes' idea to work with him, and discussed feeling the need to "knock it out of the park" in his match with Cody. He also acknowledged the boost his career enjoyed following his singles clash against Rhodes.

It remains to be seen if Darby Allin can reclaim the TNT Title from Jack Perry this Sunday at All In 2024.

