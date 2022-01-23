"I bullied people like him my whole life" - AEW star takes a shot at Darby Allin

Matt Lee from 2point0 isn't impressed by Darby Allin. He claimed that he'd bullied people like the former AEW TNT Champion his whole life.

2point0 were previously involved in a program with Sting and Allin, with Matt Lee and Jeff Parker losing a Texas Tornado match.

2point0 recently did a live version of their YouTube show TheShowRULES. During the episode, a viewer asked Matt Lee and Jeff Parker about Sting and Darby Allin. The duo spoke about their rivalry with Sting before adding how great it was to see the WCW icon wrestle on AEW television pretty regularly.

Jeff Parker then said that despite 2point0's issues with Darby Allin, he thought that Darby was a "pretty cool dude". Matt Lee then chimed in, saying that he had bullied people like Darby Allin his entire life:

You like Darby Allin? Not me. I bullied people like him my whole life... these skateboarders with the face paint... we get it Darby, you're moody, you're moody, you're in a bad mood, we get it, you're a little sad, okay, next!

2point0 on watching Sting wrestle in AEW

2point0 also briefly commented on 'The Icon' Sting and what it was like to get to watch him in action on a fairly regular basis. Parker and Lee both agreed that despite their issues with the WCW legend in the past, it's always great to watch him in action:

Jeff Parker: "Stinger's the man. It's always fun to watch the Stinger go."

Matt Lee: "Like once a month we get watch Sting. It's very exciting. He worked us in August, then he did the, I was goingto call them The Revival, but FTR in New York City, then there was that six-man right and now this."

Sting and Darby Allin main evented AEW Dynamite last Wednesday night in Washington DC, facing off against The Acclaimed. Once again we saw The Icon roll back the years as he dived off the entrance stage, taking out Max Caster. The duo picked up another big win after Darby Allin pinned Anthony Bowens following his patented Coffin Drop.

