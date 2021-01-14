Darby Allin defeats Brian Cage on AEW Dynamite to retain the TNT Championship

In the main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite special, New Year's Smash Night 2, Darby Allin defended the AEW TNT Championship against "The Machine" Brian Cage. This was a match that was eight months in the making and delivered to the expectations of the fans.

Cage spent the majority of the match dominating the champion while Allin did all the dangerous bumps that have made him a fan favorite. No matter what The Machine did to Allin, he kept kicking out at one.

The tide of the match changed when Cage tried to utilize the steel steps to his advantage. However, it backfired and got hit with a Coffin Drop on them instead.

The finish of the match saw Ricky Starks of Team Taz try to get involved in the proceedings. However, his plan was thwarted by Sting as the WCW Icon attacked Starks with his baseball bat. This allowed Allin to hit a top rope crucifix driver pin for the three-count and retain the AEW TNT Championship.

Team Taz wanted to try and attack Allin after the match but Sting remained at the champion's side protecting him as AEW Dynamite went off the air.

Tony Khan was a big fan of tonight's AEW Dynamite main event

While the match has been receiving high praise from fans on social media, one of it's biggest admirers is evidently AEW Owner, Tony Khan. He took to Twitter following the match to tweet out the following message.

We'd been building up @DarbyAllin vs. @MrGMSI_BCage to be a huge main event match for over 8 months, and tonight they delivered a classic for our great fans on #AEWDynamite on @tntdrama! Thank you to our great fans, thank you Brian Cage, + thank you & congratulations @DarbyAllin!

