Darby Allin drops a surprising revelation about getting a 'hole in his side' from an unsafe AEW spot

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin made a surprising revelation regarding a recent spot at AEW Revolution. Darby disclosed that he had a hole in his side.

At the AEW Revolution pay-per-view over two months ago, Darby Allin teamed up with Sting, as it was The Icon's last match. They defended their tag team title against The Young Bucks. The bout featured some crazy spots from the beginning to the end. The most infamous spot happened to be Darby diving through a real glass sheet resulting in a bleeding back.

In a recent interview with Fightful, Darby revealed that the glass spot in Sting's last match was easier than he expected, shockingly revealing he felt no pain.

“The glass in Sting’s last match. When I jumped off the ladder and went through the glass. The referee came up to me, ‘Darby, you good?’ ‘Yeah, that was awesome.’ They’re like, ‘Sh*t, you’re not good. You have a hole in your side.’ ‘What?’ I felt fine. He was like, ‘No, you have a hole in your side.’ I told him, ‘I literally have one more spot in this match.’"

Darby also revealed he had a plan B in the match.

"We also had a plan B. I told everybody in the match, ‘There is a plan B if, for whatever reason, I cannot finish this match because of this stunt. We have a plan B for the finish.’ Besides the hole in my side. I felt fine. I didn’t know there was a hole in my side.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Darby Allin is set to take part in the Anarchy in the Arena match at Double or Nothing

It was previously announced that Bryan Danielson, Eddie Kingston, and FTR will be representing Team AEW against The Elite in 'Anarchy in the Arena' at Double or Nothing. However, Kingston had to be pulled from the match due to injury. Nonetheless, Darby Allin made his return last week and was added to the team.

Darby has replaced Eddie Kingston in the Anarchy in the Arena and will be joining Team AEW against The Elite. It remains to be seen what transpires in what is expected to be a brutal encounter.