Watch: Darby Allin gets assaulted by two AEW stars at a public event

AEW star Darby Allin was recently attacked by his current nemesis, Brody King and Malakai Black, at a public event.

Last week during Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2, Allin and King had a singles match which saw the House of Black members prevail convincingly. Post-match, Sting arrived to save Darby from King but got misted by Black instead.

In a video posted by AEW on TV Twitter page, Allin is seen being involved in the San Diego Comic-Con. As the former TNT Champion was about to leave, the House of Black members stormed towards him, with Black hitting the "Black Mass."

King and Black then laid Allin's defenseless body on the table and sarcastically asked for questions.

It wasn't the first time the House of Black or one of its members showed up and surprisingly assaulted the former TNT Champion at a public event. Two weeks ago, Brody King blindsided the former TNT Champion by powerbombing him through a table in an autograph signing in a Seattle mall.

AEW faithful had different thoughts on House of Black's beatdown of Darby Allin

On Twitter, All Elite Wrestling fans voiced their opinions regarding House of Black's assault on Darby Allin at San Diego Comic-Con.

This user indicated that he was one unlucky lad:

Another user said that the former TNT Champion couldn't avoid being assaulted by the faction as they are following him wherever he goes.

gifadamus @istomatoafruit @AEWonTV Darby cannot go anywhere without being attacked from House of Black @AEWonTV Darby cannot go anywhere without being attacked from House of Black 😭

Meanwhile, the fan noticed that Malakai's delivery of his finishing kick wasn't executed perfectly to Allin as it only hit King's arm.

Another fan claimed also that Brody King attacking Darby Allin everywhere was his new favorite thing to watch now.

Christian @IdkJustChris @AEWonTV Brody king attacking Darby Allen at random events is my new favorite thing @AEWonTV Brody king attacking Darby Allen at random events is my new favorite thing

Finally, another user sarcastically stated that what House of Black did to the skateboarding star was "bullying."

The House of Black's recent attack on the former TNT Champion was part of their intensified rivalry with him and Sting. It will be interesting to see how the feud pans out as Miro will also potentially enter the fray after getting misted by Malakai Black at Forbidden Door.

Do you think Darby Allin will exact his revenge on House of Black on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section below.

