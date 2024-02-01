Darby Allin has heat in AEW due to lack of professionalism and communication problems, claims 36-year-old star

The former TNT Champion Darby Allin has been seemingly accused of showing a lack of professionalism and communication with the AEW higher-ups by a popular star and executive producer.

The 36-year-old star in question is Brandon Cutler. Cutler happens to be an executive producer in Tony Khan's promotion as well as a wrestler. Recently, The Young Bucks adopted a new onscreen character of EVPs, which also happens to be their real-life position in AEW ever since the company's inception.

Matt and Nick Jackson are playing the characters of eradicating older and unwanted people from the locker room. Their current target seems to be Sting. On the recent episode of Dynamite, The Bucks confronted Sting's tag team partner, Allin. Darby showed absolutely no respect to the EVPs.

This led the Executive Producer of AEW, Brandon Cutler, to react to the confrontation. In a seemingly sarcastic tweet, Cutler stated that Darby has heat with AEW officials because he is unprofessional and lacks communication:

"Sources are saying that Darby Allin has heat within the AEW office due to a lack of professionalism and communication problems. One reliable source noted that he is late to respond to group text messages and Zoom calls. And also isn’t taking potential competition seriously."

Darby Allin and Sting are set to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

As Sting approaches the Revolution 2024 Pay-Per-View, where The Icon will put his legendary wrestling career to rest, he and Darby Allin find themselves at the top of the AEW Tag Team Title rankings.

Therefore, Sting and Allin are slated to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship next week on Dynamite. The Icon has the opportunity to capture some gold before ending his career.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether Sting and Allin manage to win the Tag Titles and who The Icon's last opponent will be.

