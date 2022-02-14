Darby Allin makes a bold claim ahead of his TNT Championship match on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin has taken to Twitter to make a bold prediction ahead of his upcoming match on AEW Dynamite this week.

In a battle between the two top pillars of AEW, Allin will challenge Sammy Guevara for the TNT Championship this Wednesday night.

Just days before the highly-anticipated clash, the face-painted star made his intentions clear. He recently posted a picture of himself standing alongside his mentor, Sting. The caption of the photo reads "New Champ."

The 29-year-old star appears to be laser-focused on capturing the TNT title for the second time in his career.

Allin and Guevara are no strangers, as the two men have battled multiple times back in early 2020. It's worth noting that The Daredevil holds two victories over The Spanish God, which suggests that Allin has got Guevara's number. However, a lot has changed since the last time these men met inside the squared circle.

Guevara has grown in leaps and bounds over the last few months, defeating some of the best to solidify his TNT Championship reign. Likewise, Allin has garnered widespread attention by competing against top names like CM Punk and MJF on pay-per-views.

On top of that, he has been thriving under the mentorship of Sting. With that said, it will be interesting to see who emerges victorious in their rubber match.

Andrade could make his presence felt during the TNT Championship match on AEW Dynamite this week.

JoseTheAssistant @JoseAssistant



ANDRADE EL IDOLO will handle this and speak directly to your boss



#AEWDynamite #aew #AEWRampage A picture says a thousand words. You have been avoiding this for too long, and have been disrespectful and ungrateful, @DarbyAllin ANDRADE EL IDOLO will handle this and speak directly to your boss @Sting A picture says a thousand words. You have been avoiding this for too long, and have been disrespectful and ungrateful, @DarbyAllin ANDRADE EL IDOLO will handle this and speak directly to your boss @Sting #AEWDynamite #aew #AEWRampage https://t.co/uJrEjdeY1j

Darby Allin's chances of winning the TNT Championship could get slim if Andrade intervenes in his match. The latter has been keen to recruit Allin under his wing for the past couple of weeks.

After Allin rejected Andrade's tempting offer on Dynamite last week, the Mexican star revealed that he also plans on winning the AEW TNT title. The co-leader of the AHFO might lurk around during the match between Guevara and Allin to cause a distraction.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of Darby Allin's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Want to hear a hilarious MJF story also featuring Vince Russo's son? Click here for more.

Edited by Pratik Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you want to win on AEW Dynamite? Darby Allin Sammy Guevara 0 votes so far