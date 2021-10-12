Darby Allin makes a major claim about the AEW Championship

Darby Allin has revealed that he would rather go after the TNT Championship than the AEW world championship right now.

Allin lost his title a few months ago when he faced former WWE superstar Miro.

Darby Allin, who was speaking at the New York Comic Con, shared his experience of fighting to keep his TNT title during the tough pandemic days. Allin revealed he had great fun during that time and added that he had some of the best matches of his career:

"Out of all of those matches, I can say it was probably the one I lost to Miro. It was lots of fun. But it was during the pandemic I was having the best matches of my career and long story short, I'd like to run that back in front of a live crowd. We'll continue to show everybody why that championship is the most important championship in AEW. Everyone is like, 'I can't wait until you become world heavyweight champion.' Give me that TNT Championship," said Darby Allin. (h/t Fightful Select)

Darby Allin was at the wrong end of a backstage beatdown recently

In the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW star Darby Allin received a brutal backstage beatdown. The masked men who beat him down bore an eerie resemblance to the Pinnacle.

The group of men arrived in a limo wearing black masks to hide their identity. The Daredevil was outnumbered by what seemed to be the members of The Pinnacle, who assisted MJF with the beatdown.

Fans are hoping for revenge from Darby Allin's side and it could happen this coming week. MJF has been trying to get into the skin of Allin for the past few weeks.

Also Read

What do you make of Darby Allin's comments about the TNT Championship? Are you looking forward to Allin's inevitable match with MJF? Let us know in the comments section below!

AEW's latest Indian signing met his idol, Jinder Mahal, recently. Find out what happened here.

Edited by Arjun