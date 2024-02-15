Darby Allin mentions top WWE RAW star on AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin has just referenced a popular WWE Superstar tonight on Dynamite as he talked about his time with AEW in the past.

This would be Cody Rhodes. Allin got into a heated conversation with The Young Bucks after they tried to take out Tony Schiavone. He then spoke his mind regarding the EVPs, and how he felt that they were deviating away from the mission statement of the company.

He claimed that The Bucks had been abusing their position as executives and giving preferential treatment to their friends and went as far as saying that the company should be known as "All Friendship Wrestling" instead.

He then claimed that at the beginning of the company, he was glad that there was an EVP who had a "brain," and he was not talking about Kenny Omega. Not only was he solely taking shots at the Bucks, but he was referencing WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes.

"Thank God at the time, there was an EVP here with a sense of brains and I'm not talking about Kenny Omega."

This then brought out some Cody chants from the crowd, with him being one of the most popular WWE Superstars at this point.

