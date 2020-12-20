Darby Allin recently appeared in an interview with WrestleTalk and shared his thoughts on what the year 2020 has been like for him. Allin also opened up on what his interactions with Sting.

The Invisible Man currently serves as the AEW TNT Champion, and is embroiled in a feud involving Team Taz, Cody Rhodes, and Sting.

Check out @TheLouisDangoor's final interview of 2020, a great chat with @DarbyAllin.



He talks winning the TNT title, how 2021 is going to be a breakout year for @starkmanjones, his relationships with @CodyRhodes & @JonMoxley and the #AEW debut of @Stinghttps://t.co/CW9mXNiF8f — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) December 19, 2020

With 2020 almost coming to an end, Darby Allin revealed that the year has by far been his best from a professional standpoint. Allin is also looking forward to 2021, and has aspirations to main event a pay-per-view. As to who he would like to wrestle, he said he is open to all comers.

"It’s been the best year professionally by far. There’s no way you can top it…. The goal in 2021 is to main event a pay-per-view. It’s a goal for me. As for anything specific like a match, I’ll say give me anbody and I’ll make anything work." H/t WrestleTalk

Darby Allin describes his interactions with Sting as "writing history"

Darby Allin has most recently been involved in a feud which has seen him butt heads with Team Taz.

Darby was a part of a defining moment in wrestling history, which saw Sting make his return to TNT television at AEW "Winter is Coming" on December 2, 2020. Since then, there has been some interesting interactions between The Icon and the Daredevil.

Darby Allin opened up on this, and revealed that he finds the potential of working with The Icon as a chance to "write history." He would describe it as one of his biggest moments, along with his victory over Cody Rhodes at Full Gear for the TNT Championship.

"That was a huge moment, but something about the interactions with Sting are just as big, because this is writing history here. If this is the tail end of somebody’s career, and you have any hand in writing that story, it doesn’t get any bigger." WrestleTalk

There is no denying that Darby Allin has had an amazing year with AEW. However, that being said, 2021 should be an even better year for Allin, especially with the possibility of working with a legend suchs as Sting being on the cards.