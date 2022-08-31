"What is f*** is he talking about" - Popular AEW star credits WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes for his meteoric rise in Tony Khan's promotion

Reflecting on his career-making feud, Darby Allin heaped praise on Cody Rhodes for making him look good.

Darby Allin is one of the most beloved performers in the pro-wrestling realm today. The promising young gun has taken the world by storm with his daredevil style of wrestling. Wielding an infusion of mystical intensity and underdog spirit, the 29-year-old hasn't looked back since arriving at Tony Khan's promotion.

Darby made his AEW debut at Fyter Fest 2019, where he wrestled current WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The match ended in a time-limit draw, with Darby winning over the audience in those 20 minutes.

Speaking on DDP's Snakepit podcast, Darby reflected on Cody Rhodes' crucial role in his AEW debut match:

"That match, I knew everything was riding on that match and I needed to go all out for that match and get as wild as possible. That's why you see me doing these crazy coffin drops on the apron. I knew this was the first impression for a lot of people. I remember, he texted me, '20-minute broadway?' I honestly, I didn't know what a broadway was. I was like, 'what the fuck is he talking about?" said Darby. [H/T: Fightful]

Detailing into the feud, the skate-boarding star lauded the former Bullet Club member for his selflessness:

"I wasn't under the impression that we would go to a draw. I thought it was going to be a loss. That was real cool of Cody to do that. I don't take any of that shit for granted. After that I had three other matches with Cody. He beat me the second time, he beat me the third time, but the fourth time, which was our final match, I beat him for the TNT Championship," he added.

Darby Allin weighed in on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE

Cody Rhodes shocked the pro-wrestling world by jumping ship to WWE earlier this year. The three-time TNT champion was one of the founding fathers of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

During the same podcast, Darby Allin shared his opinion about the American Nightmare's unexpected move:

"People can say whatever about Cody now that he's gone, but I have nothing negative to say. People's lives and decisions and paths are all different. I love that dude," said Darby.

The former AEW EVP has been hailed by many young wrestlers for being a valuable mentor. Even after parting ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion, his immense contributions aren't forgotten.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi