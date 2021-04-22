Darby Allin retains his TNT Championship in the main event of AEW Dynamite

Darby Allin successfully defended his TNT Championship in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Allin defeated Jungle Boy, who got the opportunity to challenge for the championship due to his unbeaten singles record on Dynamite.

Unfortunately, his streak has come to an end on this week's AEW Dynamite after a terrific bout.

Unlike the AEW Women's Championship contest, where Shida worked as a heel despite being a face, Allin and Jungle Boy struck gold despite avoiding the heel-face dynamic.

The two displayed resilience and fighting spirit during their clash, with Jungle Boy particularly shining despite losing. While Allin's title defense against Matt Hardy on last week's AEW Dynamite was heavy on outside shenanigans, the action in this match was relatively clean.

During the closing stages, Luchasaurus attempted to interfere, but Sting took care of it by trading blows with him. Finally, Darby Allin executed a Last Supper out of nowhere to secure a pinfall victory over Jungle Boy.

AEW Dynamite ended on a chaotic note

After the match ended, Allin and Jungle Boy shared a moment of mutual respect. However, the two were attacked by the recently-formed duo of Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page from behind.

Soon enough, Lance Archer and Sting came out and chased off Page and Sky. The Murderhawk Monster and The Icon closed AEW Dynamite with a subtle staredown, further teasing their burgeoning rivalry.

Going by the developments today, it looks like Darby Allin and Jungle Boy might join forces to square off against Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page sometime later.

What did you think about this week's main event? Are you excited to see Lance Archer and Sting compete in a match? Let us know in the comments section below.