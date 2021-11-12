AEW star reveals why he changes in Sting's locker room

AEW star Darby Allin and WCW legend Sting have developed a great relationship by being partners. Allin recently revealed that he changes in Sting's locker room as he wants to be alone so he can avoid all the drama and concentrate on his work.

Darby Allin is one of AEW's young stars being groomed to be the future of the promotion. The Daredevil has already impressed fans with his wrestling skills.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “He’s cool, we’ve got a lot more common than people think – goes beyond the face paint!’”



In a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Allin spoke about his career at AEW.

He was asked where he'd be if AEW didn't exist. The former TNT champion said he has no idea and added that he doesn't take anything for granted. Allin also talked about why he changes in Sting's locker room:

"I like to be alone. I change in Sting’s locker room, he has his own room. Not because I think that I am better, I just don’t want to be caught up in the dramas. AEW has been great, and I just want to treat it with respect.”

Darby Allin reveals he motivated Sting to wrestle this year

Sting made a surprising return to wrestling in 2020 by signing with AEW. However, he was criticized for his move as fans felt that the face-painted icon was way past his prime.

Sting surprised his haters when he showcased an impressive performance in a tag team match against FTR. Darby Allin, Sting's partner, recently stated that he motivated the legend to wrestle this year in front of a live crowd:

"Originally, he [Sting] was supposed to come in for some cinematic matches. I went to his house in Texas where he had a ring set up. We started rolling around and training, and I convinced him to actually wrestle in front of a live crowd. Nobody gets to see those moments behind the scenes. It's just us talking. 'You got this. I'm training with you and seeing what you're doing, let's f***ing do it.'"

Darby Allin has a huge match on November 13th at AEW Full Gear against MJF. The two have been involved in an intense rivalry over the past few weeks, and fans expect a great match at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

