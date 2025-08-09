Darby Allin reveals his next goal after climbing Mount Everest

Darby Allin is one of the most beloved stars on the All Elite Wrestling roster. He made his blockbuster return to AEW at All In: Texas to help Hangman Adam Page win the AEW World Championship. Allin recently revealed his next goal after successfully returning from a Mount Everest trek.

Ad

He is currently chasing down the Death Riders, who took him out last year by throwing him down the stairs. The Daredevil recently kidnapped Wheeler Yuta to send a message to Jon Moxley ahead of the upcoming Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View.

Darby Allin recently spoke on Steve-O's Wild Ride! podcast about his adventures on Mount Everest. He also discussed the plans for his next adventure during the same appearance.

"I’m literally stopping and smelling the roses right now. I just want to be focused on being as grounded as possible. I do want to go to space. As I got down (from Everest), I made it a point to myself, ‘I’m not going to try and fill this void with X amount of crazy stuff.’ I was like, ‘Stop and smell the fucking roses,'” Darby said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

Trending

Fans are excited to see what's next for Darby with Forbidden Door only a few weeks away.

Check out the full interview here:

Ad

Darby Allin challenged Jon Moxley to a match at Forbidden Door

On last week's episode of AEW Collision, Darby was in a confrontation with the Death Riders. He kidnapped Moxley during the segment and dragged him through the arena later. He even tried to toss him over the fire escape.

On Dynamite this week, Darby attacked Moxley during his match with "Speedball" Mike Bailey. He also took out Wheeler Yuta, who was accompanying his leader for his match. Yuta was later found in a body bag by Moxley and Shafir after the match. When they opened the bag, they found a note saying "Forbidden Door" stapled to Yuta.

It's great to see Darby Allin play such mind games with the Purveyor of Violence. Fans are excited to see them fight in London after Moxley accepts the challenge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More

Brutus Beefcake gets emotional talking about Hulk Hogan HERE