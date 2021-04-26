Darby Allin's next challenger for the TNT title confirmed; AEW Dynamite preview (April 28)

Darby Allin's determination to be a fighting champion will once again put him in the ring against The Dark Order.

On Saturday night on Twitter, AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin made the challenge to "10" of The Dark Order. He tweeted the following message:

"The last time I stepped foot in the ring with a dark order member I beat Jon Silver After he dislocated shoulder that’s not a win I’ll accept. @Pres10Vance Brodie handpicked you as his protege. If you ain’t doing s*** Wednesday you know what this means..... @AEW @AEWonTNT" - Darby Allin

AEW officially confirmed the match a few hours later. Afterward, "10" took to social media to express his thoughts on his upcoming title clash.

"Last time I stepped in the ring with Darby Allin I wasn't 10, I wasn't Dark Order, but most importantly I wasn't under the guidance of Brodie Lee. This is for you Brodie. #AEW #DarkOrder #X #TNTChampionship #AEWOnTNT"

Darby Allin will defend the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite this Wednesday

Darby Allin's TNT Championship won't be the only title in the spotlight this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

We will also witness the fallout of the massive title for title match tonight at IMPACT Rebellion. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega defends the title against IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann on the pay-per-view.

Who will leave Rebellion with all the gold? Will we see Rich Swann make his AEW debut this Wednesday? Tune in to find out.

Here is everything currently scheduled for this Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite:

The fallout from the title for title match at IMPACT Rebellion between Kenny Omega and Rich Swann

Penta El Zero Miedo goes one on one with Orange Cassidy

Trios action between The Nightmare Family and The Factory

Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford

Hangman Page will face FTW Champion Brian Cage

The Young Bucks in tag team action against Matt and Mike Sydal

Darby Allin defends the AEW TNT Championship against "10" of The Dark Order

Are you excited for Darby Allin's next TNT title defense? What match or segment are you most looking forward to this Wednesday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.