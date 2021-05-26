Darby Allin sends a bold message ahead of his upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

Despite losing his TNT title a few weeks ago, AEW star Darby Allin will still be a part of the upcoming AEW pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 30th.

He will join forces with the legendary Sting to take on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page. This will also be Sting's first wrestling match in front of a live audience in almost six years.

However, there's one more stop for Darby Allin on the upcoming special edition of Dynamite this Friday. He will go one-on-one against Cezar Bononi.

Just today, Darby Allin took to Twitter to comment on his upcoming match:

"Friday first match back from loosing the TNT championship going to fight as if I was defending that son of a b*tch", wrote Darby Allin.

How is this week's special edition of AEW Dynamite shaping up?

AEW will be holding a special episode of the go-home Dynamite before Double or Nothing this Friday night. Several exciting matches and segments have already been announced for the show.

In the upcoming episode, TNT champion Miro will have his first title defense as he faces a 20-year-old Dante Martin. Hangman Page will also be in singles action as he takes on Joey Janela in a rematch, which is three years in the making.

As mentioned earlier, Darby Allin will be taking on Cezar Bononi. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of the Dark order will take on Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page.

THIS FRIDAY, May 28th at 10/9c on @TNTdrama, #TheGuvnor @AnthonyOgogo and @CodyRhodes Weigh In before their match this Sun, May 30 at #AEW #DOUBLEorNOTHING LIVE on PPV at 8e/5p

Get your tickets now 🎟️ https://t.co/YY0TzOcxpc

AEW Dynamite airs THIS FRIDAY May 28 at 10/9c on TNT pic.twitter.com/iYdooTjj2F — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 24, 2021

Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo will have a weigh-in this week ahead of their mega match at Double or Nothing.

Orange Cassidy will respond to Kenny Omega's offer to defer his AEW World title shot at Double or Nothing. Jade Cargill will be issuing an open challenge to the women's division on AEW Dynamite.

Last but not least, AEW will have two celebratory segments on this week's Dynamite. Hikaru Shida's one-year anniversary as the Women's champion will be honored, and the Inner Circle will be celebrated for their exploits as a faction within the company.

With so many exciting match-ups for the special edition, it remains to be seen who will gain momentum ahead of Double or Nothing.

