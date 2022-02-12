Darby Allin sends a fierce message ahead of his TNT Championship match on AEW Dynamite

The upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will see two of the four pillars, Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara throw down for the TNT title. Their bout promises a clash of former champions, with both sides having two reigns with the red belt each.

Darby is set to be Sammy's fifth title match of the year. The Spanish God captured the Interim version of the title against Dustin Rhodes, which he then defended against Daniel Garcia.

He would go on to unify his title with Cody Rhodes' TNT Championship before defending the undisputed titles against Isiah Kassidy. Darby addressed the upcoming title match on social media, giving himself a vote of confidence in the run-in.

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin The scariest thing to them is when you find yer worth. The scariest thing to them is when you find yer worth. https://t.co/6rqiZKFRP3

This is Darby Allin's first title match since May last year, when he lost his TNT title to Miro. He has since developed his partnership with the Icon Sting, even tagging with the WCW legend.

Sammy Guevara will leave the Inner Circle if conflict continues after AEW Dynamite

A prominent storyline in AEW programming at the moment is the dissent in the ranks of Chris Jericho's Inner Circle. Former LAX members Santana and Ortiz have grown jaded with their lack of personal success during their AEW tenure, and along with longtime friend Eddie Kingston, they claim Jericho to be at fault.

Whichever side has the moral advantage, TNT champ Sammy Guevara has grown tired with the in-fighting and delivered an ultimatum during the stable's meeting this past week.

Sammy delivered the ultimatum that he will leave the stable once again should they leave their issues unresolved on this week's Dynamite, as it was confirmed that Proud and Powerful will square off against Jericho and Jake Hager next week.

The ultimatum may come as a result of a need for focus as the Face of the Revolution ladder match looms, with names like Wardlow, Dante Martin and Keith Lee throwing their hats in the ring.

Edited by Prem Deshpande