Darby Allin threatens to end AEW star's career

Former TNT Champion Darby Allin has sent out a message to AEW star Ethan Page, threatening to take away everything he has accomplished up until this point.

Allin lost his TNT Championship to Miro last week on AEW Dynamite. One of the catalysts for Allin's loss was the shoulder injury he was suffering from, which was further amplified by Miro's pre-match attack.

He sustained the said injury a week earlier, during AEW Dynamite's special episode of "Blood and Guts." Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky brutalized Darby Allin and threw him down a flight of concrete stairs.

I WILL BE THE NAIL IN YOUR COFFIN! pic.twitter.com/w2GbVTeCEg — “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) May 6, 2021

Taking to Twitter, the former TNT Champion has now threatened to end Page's career and undo the hard work he put in over the last decade and a half. He posted a picture of himself holding a skateboard with "ETHAN" carved on it.

"Getting ready to take away everything you worked 15 years to get," tweeted Darby Allin

Getting ready to take away everything you worked 15 years to get. pic.twitter.com/MJNGZsz5ge — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) May 18, 2021

Ethan Page is yet to respond to Darby Allin's tweet at the time of writing this article.

Ethan Page and Darby Allin could soon square off in AEW

Ethan Page debuted for AEW at Revolution 2021 pay-per-view as part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, where he lost.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page

He soon formed an association with former SCU member Scorpio Sky, and they chose Darby Allin as their first target. Now that Allin is no longer TNT champion, he can turn his focus to seeking revenge from Page and Sky.

Though it seems like we are heading towards a singles match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page, there's also the possibility of a tag match pitting Allin and Sting against Page and Sky sometime in the future.

Do you want Darby Allin to go one-on-one with Ethan Page? Or would you prefer to see him join Sting for a tag team match? Sound off in the comments section below.