Darby Allin wins insane Coffin Match at AEW Fyter Fest 2021 

Darby Allin and Ethan Page went to war at AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night One, where the two rivals competed in the first Coffin Match in AEW history.

The match began with the former TNT Champion wearing a steel plate on his back and unleashing a flurry of offense on All Ego. Darby Allin quickly went outside to open the coffin, but to his surprise, Page's tag team partner, Scorpio Sky emerged and attacked Allin.

However, just when it looked like the heel duo would gang up on their opponent, Sting came to ringside and pulverized Sky, effectively taking him out of the equation.

Once Sky and Sting left the ringside, the match got even more violent, as Page and Allin executed a series of jaw-dropping spots. At one point, Page delivered a brutal Ego's Edge to Allin from the top of the rope onto the steep steps in the ring.

In the end, the former TNT Champion brought his skateboard into play by landing it on Page's back from the top rope. All Ego fell into the coffin, and Allin quickly shut the lid to secure the victory.

What's next for Darby Allin in AEW?

The long-standing feud between Darby Allin and Ethan Page has dominated AEW's programming in recent months, and it seems like it got a fitting conclusion with the Coffin Match.

With so much momentum on his side, Allin could now eye bigger things in AEW. While challenging Miro for the TNT Championship would be the most predictable direction, it seems like the most logical rivalry for Allin at this point.

Though it's a long shot, a dream match between Darby Allin and Sting could serve as a passing of the torch moment in AEW. However, for that to happen, Sting must be in his best physical condition.

