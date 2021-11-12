"I got a little teary-eyed" – Top AEW star details emotional experience of wrestling CM Punk

Darby Allin recently recalled how he felt when he first learned about facing CM Punk at AEW All Out 2021 back in September.

At All Out, The Straight Edge Superstar made his return to in-ring action after more than seven years. The fact that AEW chose Darby Allin as Punk's first opponent speaks volumes of the trust and belief the promotion has in the former TNT Champion.

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin



youtu.be/_F4yUW-ABjY Money is great but dignity is better. Money is great but dignity is better.youtu.be/_F4yUW-ABjY

Appearing on the podcast Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Allin said he was extremely nervous when Tony Khan chose him as Punk's first AEW opponent. He recalled that when the former WWE Champion stepped away from wrestling in 2014, Allin was just starting in the business and working as a dishwasher.

Furthermore, the former TNT Champion disclosed that he got a little teary-eyed moments before the match went down in Chicago in front of a packed crowd:

"For him to leave wrestling the way he did and to come back, people were not sure if he ever was going to come back. So, when he did, and I was the first opponent, I was so nervous. I was in a zone, and I’ve been in a few zones in life, but, like, in a zone that day where I was, like, it’s not going to get more nerve wracking than this."

"It’s cool to get moments like that because it does make you mentally stronger. But it started hitting me hard because I remember when he left wrestling in 2014, it was the same year that I started wrestling. At the time he was my favorite wrestler. When he left, I was a dishwasher and dude, life is a trip, so I got a little teary-eyed before that match.”

Darby Allin will be in action at AEW Full Gear 2021

Though Allin failed to win against CM Punk at All Out, he has a much better chance to come out on top at the upcoming pay-per-view, Full Gear, against MJF. The two have been involved in a heated feud over the last few weeks, with The Pinnacle leader not thinking twice before taking deeply personal digs at Allin.

DARBY ALLIN @DarbyAllin Guess this is far as we go. Guess this is far as we go. https://t.co/SUJdXfUwtW

The match is sure to be one of the best of the night, and it'll be intriguing to see who secures a win. A loss for Darby Allin could halt his momentum, while MJF losing could also be detrimental. Chris Jericho's win over The Pinnacle leader at AEW All Out had majorly affected the latter's standing in the company.

AEW and Tony Khan currently find themselves in a precarious position, and fans would certainly keep an eye on which direction they head in at Full Gear 2021.

Did you enjoy Darby Allin's match with CM Punk at AEW All Out 2021? Do you think Allin should secure the win over MJF on Saturday night? Sound off in the comments section below!

