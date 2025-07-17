"Darling, you were delicious" - Top star sends a message to Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone had a heartbreaking night at AEW All In when her undefeated streak finally came to an end. Following that, a top star sent out a rather interesting message to her, hinting that things were not over between them.

During the July 16 edition of Dynamite, "Timeless" Toni Storm appeared on the arena's balcony, and the fans chanted loudly for her as The Hollywood Starlet celebrated her victory over Mone at All In Texas. Storm revealed that she had told Mone that if she made one false move, she would eat her alive.

She did just that at All In and admitted that The CEO was 'delicious,' possibly hinting at the moment she kissed her on the lips before delivering the Storm Zero from the top rope. Furthermore, Storm indicated that she was open to another showdown with the current TBS Champion.

“I did say if she made one false move, I’d eat her alive. Well, darling, you were delicious!”

After informing the fans that her butler, Luther, will be out of action due to an injury suffered at All In, Storm looked ahead to the future. As she was hinting at what was next, Athena and Billie Starkz appeared on the big screen. The Fallen Angel won the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match, which guaranteed her a future AEW Women's World Championship match.

Athena claimed that Toni Storm's demise could come at any time and place, and she was in All Elite Wrestling now to end her reign. Despite strong words from the former NXT Women's Champion, The Timeless One remained confident going forward as the reigning AEW Women's Champion.

