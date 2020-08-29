Dasha reveals the difference backstage between WWE and AEW

AEW announcer Dasha Kuret was recently a guest on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast. Dasha, who signed with AEW following her WWE release, also wrestled in the Women's Tag-Team Cup Tournament.

During her appearance on Vickie Guerrero's podcast, Dasha opened up about the difference backstage between WWE and AEW.

From what Dasha said, it sounded like AEW were a lot more open to ideas than WWE. She also added that in AEW, no one had to be worried that an idea they pitched would be given off to someone else:

Well, at AEW, I’ve gotten so many opportunities. If you bring up an idea and it makes sense to them, they are like, cool, let’s go for it. They are two completely different experiences. I had to travel so much with WWE. Everything was a lot more strict and there were a lot more rules. With AEW, they want to make the culture a little bit different. Everyone is so accepting. Everyone is so kind. I’m not saying it wasn’t like that at WWE because we had built a really good locker room. We tried breaking a lot of stereotypes that female wrestlers had, like cattiness. (In AEW) It’s so wild how everyone is so body positive. Everyone is constantly finding the good. If somebody comes up with an idea for someone, it’s so cool to see that relationship in the AEW in the locker room. Everyone can be so creative and different and unique. I love that about AEW. You don’t have to be scared to give an idea and then they give it to somebody else. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Dasha on how she signed with AEW

Dasha also spoke about how she started working for AEW, on Vickie Guerrero's podcast. Dasha said the following about starting off in the company:

I started at Fyter Fest last year in Daytona. I just casually winged with Billy Gunn to see what AEW was all about. Within less than a course of a year, I was already signed to them. I started as a timekeeper for Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen. Then all of a sudden, I kept at it. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Dasha added that Cody then asked her if she spoke Spanish to give her a shot at doing Spanish commentary. Dasha also said that due to the pandemic, she also got a chance to be a ring announcer.

You can check out the Excuse Me podcast HERE.