Wrestling journalist claims future rivalry between Tony Khan's AEW and WWE to vastly differ as opposed to Vince McMahon's leadership

Noted wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer feels that it will be tough for Tony Khan to fight the new higher ups of WWE.

Since its inception, Khan has done a commendable job in closing the gap between AEW and the Stamford-based promotion. As far as WWE is concerned, they now have Triple H in charge of the creative, which has made a lot of people excited. The Game was instrumental in building the developmental brand of the company, NXT.

Meltzer, on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, opined that Tony Khan is struggling to match up with WWE's current product. He believes that the 39-year-old has lost the momentum he gained over the past few years.

Seemingly referring to Triple H, Meltzer professed that it would be different for TK to go up against someone like him.

“Tony’s super passionate and it’s up to him to go through that period and keep this thing strong and build this thing back up when the guys get healthy and get that new [TV] deal wherever it’s from but it’s a completely different challenge for him now than it was. Fighting Vince McMahon is one thing, fighting someone that is closer to your vision who’s gonna try to match you for match quality – whether he can or he can’t but he’s gonna try – and in many people’s eyes he does so it’s gonna change a lot.” (h/t - ITR)

Dave Meltzer mentions what Tony Khan and AEW needs to do moving forward

There have been reports of AEW stars wanting to move to WWE in a bid to work under Triple H.

On the same episode of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave opined that there is certainty about WWE roping in wrestlers from AEW when their contracts are up. However, he highlighted that Tony Khan needs to make sure that some stars come to the Jacksonville-based promotion from its competitor brand too.

“[…] We’ll see who wants to go where when contracts are up, there’s a lot of guys thinking different things and [Tony’s] gotta be very aggressive on the other side in that there will be people who go from AEW to WWE when their contracts are up and he has to make sure there are people that also go from WWE to AEW when their contracts are up that are valuable to him. It can’t be leftovers.”

Tony Khan has done this before as the likes of Claudio Castagnoli, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley and many more have joined AEW from WWE in recent years.

