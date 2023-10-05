Dave Meltzer shuts down the "tribal weirdos" and explains WWE is actually not trying to compete with AEW

Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer calls out the tribalists of the IWC regarding the WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite competing for ratings next Tuesday.

Next Tuesday, fans are set to witness a ratings war between two major wrestling promotions, WWE and AEW. Tony Khan decided to shift Dynamite on Tuesday for some reason. In response, the Stamford-based promotion also loaded heavy artillery and star power for NXT next week.

Meanwhile, the Internet Wrestling Community and the loyalists of each promotion are battling each other out online ahead of the big night. Dave Meltzer seems to be frustrated by the tribalists, as he explains how WWE is not trying to compete with AEW, but there is a different reason for making the show big.

Here is what Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Oh, man, people are just like really weird about this Tuesday thing. You know, because they’re going head to head and people are, you know. I mean, it’s the tribal weirdos, but I mean, it’s like, you know, WWE is not trying to compete with them at all. They’re just trying to get a better television rights deal. And just all kinds of just weirdness and AEW started it, they’re moving, you know, they’re moving on to NXT’s night." [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Dave Meltzer also explained why AEW decided to go head-to-head with WWE NXT next Tuesday

While Dave Meltzer explained why the Stamford-based promotions are bringing all the star power to NXT next Tuesday, he also described the reason Tony Khan had to shift Dynamite from Wednesday to Tuesday next week.

On the same episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, he also added his thoughts on why competition is still good:

"There’s a frickin baseball playoff game, AEW didn’t want to move there, to go there. But whatever, it’s head to head it’s good for the you know, it’s good for viewers, both companies are sending out big, big shows. So the viewers win, and there’s nothing wrong with the competition. The competition is fine. It’s not like anyone’s cheating, you know, they’re trying to win a night and that’s, that’s fine. And both are going [hard] you know, I mean, they’re loading up the shows. So that’s a good thing.” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Meanwhile, the two major wrestling promotions are about to go head-to-head after a long time, regardless of the circumstances. Fans will have to stay tuned to see which company emerges victorious in the ratings war next week.